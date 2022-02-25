New Delhi, February 25: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted snowfall in western Himalayan region during February 28 to March 2 and light rain over plains of northwest India on March 1 and 2. Apart from this, light to moderate rain or snow is likely to occur over Jammu and Kashmir-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh in the next 24 hours. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) gave this information in its official statement on Thursday.

The Meteorological Department also mentioned that there is a possibility of scattered rain or snowfall in isolated areas for the next four days starting from today in the state of Uttarakhand. According to IMD, there is a possibility of light rain in isolated areas of Punjab, North Haryana and West Uttar Pradesh between Delhi and 4 days during the next 2 days. Weather Forecast: IMD Predicts Rise in Temparature Over Parts of India; Light Rain Over Jharkhand, Arunachal Pradesh

The Meteorological Department mentioned that there is a possibility of light rain at isolated places over Punjab, North Haryana and Chandigarh and West Uttar Pradesh during the next three to four days. Apart from this, isolated light rain is likely over Delhi and East Uttar Pradesh on February 25 and 26.

The IMD said scattered or moderate rains with thunder and lightning are very likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal and Sikkim on February 24 and 25. Whereas, scattered to fairly widespread rains have been predicted over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during February 24 and 26. Weather Forecast: North India Witnessing Rise In Minimum Temperatures; Rainfall Predicted In Several States Over Next 2-3 Days

There is also a possibility of lightning in this north eastern region on February 25. In a fresh alert, the IMD also informed that a fresh Western Disturbance is very likely to affect Northwest India from February 28.

Due to Western Disturbance, scattered to widespread light or moderate rain or snow is very likely to occur over Western Himalayan region during February 28 to March 2. On March 1 and 2, there is a possibility of light rain due to the storm over the adjoining plains of North-West India.

Light to moderate rain very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during next 05 days. The IMD confirmed that isolated heavy rains are also likely on February 27.

