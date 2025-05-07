Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Maulana Masood Azhar said Wednesday, May 07, that 10 members of his family were killed in India’s missile attack under Operation Sindoor on the outfit’s headquarters in Bahawalpur. Masood Azhar also said four of his close associates were killed in the attack. Those killed in Indian missile strikes included JeM chief's elder sister and her husband, a nephew and his wife, news agency PTI reported. Operation Sindoor: PM Narendra Modi Picked Evocative Term To Name India’s Strikes on 9 Terror Sites in Pakistan, PoJK, Say Sources.

Masood Azhar Says 10 Family Members and 4 Close Associates Killed in Operation Sindoor

— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 7, 2025

