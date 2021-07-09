New Delhi, July 9: Uttar Pradesh on Friday reported the first case of the Kappa variant of COVID-19. According to reports, a 66-year patient was found infected with the Kappa strain of the deadly virus, who later died. The strain was detected during the genome sequencing exercise. Reports infrom that the sample was collected on June 13. Notably, the Kappa variant is not a new variant of COVID-19. It was first detected last year in India.

Head of the microbiology department at BRD Medical College, Amresh Singh, said the patient had tested COVID-19 positive on May 27 and was brought to the medical college on June 12. The first case of the Kappa variant was found in Uttar Pradesh days after two cases of Delta Plus strain were recorded in the state. According to experts, the virus is mutating in the state.

What Is Kappa Variant?

The scientific name of the Kappa variant is B.1.617.1. it also referred to as double mutant. It is made up of EE484Q and L452R. According to experts, L452R mutation can break the immune system of the body. The other mutation E484Q, of the variant is identical to the E484K mutation, which is identified in variants found in Brazil and South Africa. Delta Plus, New COVID-19 Variant, Identified; Here's What We Know So Far About Its Spread and Virulence.

When It was First Detected?

The variant, which was detected for the first time in the country in October last year, is currently found in many states. It was designated as the variant of interest in April 2021. The variant has raised a red flag across the world. Several health agencies of the world initiated global gene surveillance to check the prevalence and propagation of the Kappa variant. Kappa and Delta variant belongs to the same linage of B.1.617. Kappa COVID-19 Variant in Uttar Pradesh: First Case Reported in Sant Kabir Nagar, Patient Dies.

Notably, the Delta variant was responsible for the second wave of COVID-19 in India. It is now prevalent across many countries of the world. The delta variant was first declared the variant of concern in April and the variant of concern in May.

