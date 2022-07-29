Mumbai, July 29: Nihar Thackeray, a member of the Thackeray political clan, on Friday met and extended support to Shiv Sena rebel and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Nihar Thackeray is the son of the late Bindumadhav Thackeray - who was the eldest son of the Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray. He is thus the nephew of ex-CM and Sena President Uddhav Thackeray and cousin of former state minister Aditya Thackeray. Maharashtra: ‘Will Quit Politics if a Single MLA Loses Polls’, Says CM Eknath Shinde

He is married to Ankita, the daughter of Bharatiya Janata Party leader Harshvardhan Patil, and is likely to launch his political career under the tutelage of Shinde.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 29, 2022 08:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).