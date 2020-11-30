Andhra Pradesh, November 30: 13 TDP MLAs including party's floor leader N Chandrababu Naidu was suspended for one-day from Andhra Pradesh Assembly for creating ruckus during a discussion on help to farmers that have been worst affected due to Cyclone Nivar.

The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Monday started with a condolence motion in the memory of former president Pranab Mukherjee and singing legend SP Balasubrahmanyam.

The assembly paid condolences over the demise of the two towering personalities and former MLAs of the house who passed away in the recent past. Later, the Assembly was adjourned for the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting.

