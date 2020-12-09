New Delhi, December 9: The central government will set up a public Wi-Fi system across the country to provide a wireless internet connection to citizens. A proposal to set up PM Wi-Fi Access Network Interface or PM-WANI in the country was passed on Wednesday in Union Cabinet's meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The government will also open public data centres in the country.

"Cabinet has taken a decision to launch PM- Wi-Fi Access Network Interface-to unleash a massive Wi-Fi network in the country. Public data centres will be opened in the country. There will be no licence, fee or registration for it," Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told a press conference after the Union Cabinet's meeting.

"The Union Cabinet has approved the provision of submarine optical fibre cable connectivity between the mainland (Kochi) and Lakshadweep Islands," Ravi Shankar Prasad added. The Union Cabinet also approved 4G connectivity in Arunachal Pradesh and some districts of Assam.

