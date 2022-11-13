Delhi, November 13: There is another good news for central government employees. There can be a big increase in dearness allowance once again for the central government employees under 7th pay commission recommendations. This indication has been received from the inflation figures. Actually, tremendous growth is visible in the figures of AICPI index. With this, employees can get another good news in the year 2023.

The next increase in dearness allowance is to be in January 2023 under 7th pay commission. But, the inflation figures for industrial workers are indicating that DA may increase by 4 percent. Experts are also of the opinion that looking at the current situation, it seems that there will be a good increase in dearness allowance. 7th Pay Commission Good News: Government Likely To Raise Fitment Factor After DA, Salary To Increase by Rs 49,420; Check Latest Update

Central employees will get the gift of dearness allowance next year. This will be applicable from January 2023. But, it will be announced in March 2023 around Holi. With a jump of 4 per cent, the dearness allowance will reach 42 per cent. There will be a total increase of Rs 720 per month on the minimum basic salary. Whereas, for the maximum salary range, there will be an increase of Rs 2276 per month. 7th Pay Commission: Check Latest News Update on DA Arrears of Central Government Employees

Actually, the Labour Ministry has released the figures of All India Consumer Price Index- Industrial workers (AICPI). This figure has been at 131.2 in September. There has been a total increase of 2.1 percent in the AICPI index till September 2022 as compared to June. Compared to August last month, there is a jump of 1.1 percent.

The numbers of the AICPI index in the second half will decide how much dearness allowance will increase in January 2023. The dearness allowance will increase on the basis of the figures till December 2022. The figures till September have come. DA is revised every 6 months. The first is applicable from January and the second from July. The increase in January 2023 will be according to the figures till December. In March 2023, it will be announced around Holi. At present, dearness allowance is being received at the rate of 38 percent.

