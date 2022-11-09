Srinagar, November 9: The Jammu and Kashmir government employees and pensioners will get a Dearness Allowance(DA) hike of 4 percent that will now take their DA to 38 percent with effect from July 1 this year. An order was issued by the Secretary Finance Department that the government employees working at regular pay levels under the 7th Pay Commission recommendations will be paid DA at a revised rate of 38 percent of Basic Pay from the existing 34 percent of Basic Pay. 7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Salary Hike Announced For These Employees in Punjab.

The revised rate will be effective from July 1, 2022. “The term 'Basic Pay' in the revised pay structure means the pay drawn in the prescribed level in the pay matrix as per 7th Pay Commission recommendations, but does not include any other type of pay like special pay, etc,” the departmental order read.

“Other provisions governing the grant of Dearness Allowance on pension/family pension such as the regulations of Dearness Allowance during employment Ire-employment, where more than one pension is drawn etc. and other provisions of the existing rules/orders(as are not in conflict with provisions of this order), shall continue to remain in force," it said. 7th Pay Commission Good News: Central Government Employees To Receive Rs 2.18 Lakh As DA Arrears in Three Installments? Check Latest News Update.

Apart from this, the employees will get arrears on account of an additional installment of DA with effect from July 2022 paid in cash in two equal installments (one in the month of November 2022 and the other in the month of December 2022). According to the order, arrears shall form part of the salary from November onwards. Meanwhile, the department has released a separate order of similar nature for pensioners that read the arrears on account of additional installment of DA with effect from July shall be paid in cash to government pensioners/family pensioners in two equal installments and shall form part of pension /family pension from November onwards.

