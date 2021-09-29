New Delhi, September 29: Central government employees, under the 7th Pay Commission, will get house rent allowance or HRA as per revised rates from September's salary, according to a report. The HRA rates have been revised as the rate of dearness allowance exceeded 25 percent with effect from July 1. Currently, central government employees get 28 percent of their basic pay as DA. The revised HRA rates will increase monthly salary of government employees. 7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Salary Hike Ranging Between Rs 6,480 and Rs 81,000 Likely If DA Rate Hiked to 31%, Check Calculation.

While suggesting cuts in HRA rates, the 7th Pay Commission had recommended that HRA rates should be revised upwards in two phases to 27 percent, 18 percent and 9 percent when DA rate crosses 50 percent, and to 30 percent, 20 percent and 10 percent when DA rate crosses 100 percent. The government had approved cuts in HRA rates, but decided that the rates will be revised upwards when the DA rate crosses 25 percent and 50 percent. 7th Pay Commission: Good News for Retired Central Government Employees of This Period, DA Rate Revised for Gratuity and Leave Encashment.

When the DA rate was 17 percent, employees in 'X', 'Y' and 'Z' cities would get 24 percent, 16 percent and 8 percent of their basic pay as HRA respectively. Since the DA rate has crossed 25 percent to reach 28 percent, for central government employees in 'X' class cities, the HRA will be 27 percent of the basic pay. Similarly, it will be 18 percent of basic pay for employees in 'Y' class cities and 9 percent in 'Z' class cities.

For those who don't know, cities whose population is more than 50 lakh come under the 'X' category. Similarly, cities with population more than 5 lakh fall under 'Y' category. Cities with a population of less than 5 lakh come under the 'Z' category. Meanwhile, there are reports that say the DA rate would be hiked to 31 percent soon.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 29, 2021 12:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).