New Delhi, August 26: In a relief to central government employees and pensioners, who get paid as per the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission, the Centre increased the rate of dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) to 28 percent with effect from July 1. After DA and DR rates were hiked, speculation was rife that there could be an increase in central government employees' basic pay, fixed at Rs 18,000 per month by the 7th Pay Commission. However, the government put the speculation to rest. 7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: HRA To Be Increased After Hike in DA, Here's How Much Raise Is Expected.

During the recently-concluded monsoon session of Parliament, Congress Rajya Sabha member Naranbhai Rathwa asked the government whether it was actively considering to raise monthly gross pay or basic pay of the central government employees in accordance with fitment factor as per the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission. Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary responded to the question on July 27. 7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: DA Hiked to 28%, Here's How Much a Central Government Employee's Salary Will Increase.

Chaudhary said that the government was not actively considering to raise the basic pay, fixed by the 7th Pay Commission. He added: "The fitment factor of 2.57 was uniformly applied to all categories of employees only for the purpose of fixation of pay in the revised pay structure based on the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission."

While the Centre has clarified that the basic pay, under the 7th Pay Commission, won't be raised for now, a report said that there could be another hike in DA and DR rates. The government usually hikes DA and DR rates twice every year. This year, however, the hike announced in DA and DR rates in January came into effect from July 1. No official statement has been made regarding another hike in DA and DR rates.

