New Delhi, February 11: The Central government has launched a dedicated online portal for the 8th Pay Commission, inviting employees, pensioners and other stakeholders to submit suggestions on salary and pension revisions. The move marks a major step in the implementation process of the 8th Pay Commission, which will revise pay structures for millions of Central government staff and retirees.

The official website, 8cpc.gov.in, will serve as the main platform for updates related to the Commission’s work. To encourage wider participation, the government has also rolled out a structured questionnaire on the MyGov portal, seeking inputs on key issues such as the fitment factor, allowances, pension benefits and inflation adjustments. Authorities have clarified that only digital submissions will be accepted and all responses will be evaluated collectively without attributing them to individual participants. 8th Pay Commission Salary Hike Soon? Government Launches Official Website, Seeks Public Feedback.

The 8th Pay Commission, announced by the Narendra Modi-led government in January 2025 and formally notified by the Ministry of Finance in November 2025, has been given 18 months to submit its recommendations to the Union Cabinet. The revised pay scales are expected to benefit nearly 4.9 million Central government employees and more than 6.7 million pensioners across the country. Historically, Pay Commissions are constituted every ten years to review and recommend changes in salary structures in line with inflation and economic conditions. 8th Pay Commission Calculator: How To Calculate Your New Basic Pay With Expected Fitment Factor? Step-by-Step Guide To Use 8th CPC Salary Calculator.

How to Submit Feedback on 8th Pay Commission

• Visit the official website 8cpc.gov.in

• Click on the link directing to the MyGov consultation page

• Register or log in with your MyGov credentials

• Complete the 18 question structured questionnaire

• Submit your responses online before March 16, 2026

Stakeholders have until March 16, 2026 to share their views, after which the Commission will begin compiling inputs for its final recommendations.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 11, 2026 11:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).