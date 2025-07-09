New Delhi, July 09: The 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC), approved by the Union Cabinet earlier this year, is expected to be implemented around 2027, bringing a significant salary boost for over 50 lakh central government employees and pensioners across India. Although the official panel members and terms of reference are yet to be announced, early projections indicate a notable revision in pay structures.

Under the 8th CPC, the fitment factor—which determines the multiplication of current basic pay—is expected to rise from 2.57 (as per the 7th CPC) to 2.86. This could mean that entry-level government employees may see their basic pay jump from INR 18,000 to INR 51,480. Level 2 employees currently earning INR 19,900 may get around INR 56,914, while Level 3 employees may earn up to INR 62,062. DA Hike July 2025: Central Govt Employees Likely To Get 4% Increase; 8th Pay Commission Implementation May Be Delayed Until 2027.

The proposed pay hike is also set to benefit Group A officers significantly. Entry-level IAS and IPS officers (Pay Level 10), who currently earn INR 56,100, may see their salaries rise to INR 1.6 lakh. Similarly, Level 6 officers may witness their pay increase from INR 35,400 to over INR 1 lakh. 8th Pay Commission Update: Central Government Employees to Get 34% Salary Hike From January 2026? Check Details.

The 8th Pay Commission is expected to impact all central government employees, including clerks, MTS, constables, engineers, assistant commissioners, and senior officers. Once implemented, this new pay structure is anticipated to bring not only higher take-home salaries, but also enhanced pensions and retirement benefits.

While these figures remain unofficial, the upcoming pay commission is being eagerly awaited, as it promises to align salaries with rising living costs and reward public service employees for their contributions.

