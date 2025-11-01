New Delhi, November 1: In a significant move to provide digital convenience to Aadhaar cardholders, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has announced major reforms to make Aadhaar updates faster, simpler, and entirely online, effective from Saturday.

The new changes will allow cardholders to update key details such as their name, address, date of birth, or mobile number directly through the UIDAI portal, eliminating the need to visit enrolment centres. The information that an individual submits will be digitally verified using linked government documents like PAN cards, passports, driving licences, or ration cards, ensuring both speed and accuracy. UIDAI Unveils ‘Aadhaar Vision 2032’ Framework to Strengthen Digital Identity Through AI, Advanced Encryption.

Aadhaar-PAN Link Deadline

Additionally, the government has mandated that Aadhaar-PAN linking be completed by December 31, 2025, and that PAN cards that are not linked will be deactivated on January 1, 2026. As part of the procedure, new PAN applicants will also need to finish an Aadhaar-based verification.

Furthermore, UIDAI has streamlined the digital Know Your Customer (KYC) process for banks and other financial institutions, enabling users to confirm their identity via video KYC, Aadhaar OTP-based authentication, or optional in-person verification.

Aadhaar Fee Structure

The authority has introduced a revised service fee structure that will also come into effect on November 1. Under the new fee structure, the Aadhaar reprints will be done at Rs 40. For a biometric update, the cardholders need to pay Rs 125, and for updating demographic information, the fee would be Rs 75. Home enrolment service for the first applicant will be charged at Rs 700, and Rs 350 for each additional person at the same address. UIDAI Mascot Competition: Prize Pool Up to INR 1 Lakh for Designing Aadhaar’s Mascot; Contest Open Till October 31.

The digital-first reforms are intended to improve the security and usability of Aadhaar services so that citizens can easily manage their identity records from home. Earlier, a cardholder had to visit an Aadhaar Seva Kendra for any correction or update. The new reforms bring the entire process online through the UIDAI portal.

