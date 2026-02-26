Mumbai, February 26: The Maharashtra government has officially initiated the disbursement of the January 2026 instalment for the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana. Aditi Tatkare, Minister for Women and Child Development, confirmed on February 24 that the technical process to transfer the INR 1,500 monthly assistance began on February 23. Beneficiaries across the state can expect the funds to reflect in their Aadhaar-linked bank accounts by the end of this week.

The release marks a resumption of the flagship welfare scheme following a temporary pause due to the Model Code of Conduct during the recent civic elections. Ladki Bahin Yojana Update: Maharashtra Government Begins Disbursement of January Instalment of Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana.

Process for Distribution of January Month’s Honour Fund Begins, Says Aditi Tatkare

How to Check Your Ladki Bahin Yojana Payment Status Online

Beneficiaries can verify whether their January instalment has been processed through the official portal. Follow these steps to check your status:

Visit the Official Website: Go to ladakibahin.maharashtra.gov.in.

Go to ladakibahin.maharashtra.gov.in. Applicant Login: Click on the "Applicant Login" button on the homepage.

Click on the "Applicant Login" button on the homepage. Enter Credentials: Log in using your registered mobile number and password.

Log in using your registered mobile number and password. Dashboard View: Once logged in, navigate to the "Applications Made Earlier" section.

Once logged in, navigate to the "Applications Made Earlier" section. Check Status: Look for the "Beneficiary Status" column. If the payment has been processed, it will show as "Disbursed" or "Credited".

Using the Nari Shakti Doot App

For those using mobile devices, the Nari Shakti Doot App offers a streamlined way to track payments:

Open the app and log in with your registered mobile number and OTP.

Click on "Application Status" to view your recent transaction history.

If the January instalment is successful, the credit details for ₹1,500 will appear in the payment logs.

Common Issues: Why Your Ladki Bahin Yojana Payment Might Be Delayed

If your application is "Approved" but you haven't received the funds, the issue often lies with bank connectivity. The government uses the Aadhaar-Enabled Payment System (AePS), which requires:

Aadhaar Seeding: Your Aadhaar card must be linked to your bank account.

Your Aadhaar card must be linked to your bank account. NPCI Mapping: Your account must be active on the NPCI mapper. If it is not, the DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer) will fail.

Your account must be active on the NPCI mapper. If it is not, the DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer) will fail. e-KYC Completion: Ensure your e-KYC is updated on the portal. Many payments are currently on hold for beneficiaries who missed the December 31 deadline for e-KYC verification. Ladki Bahin Yojana To Continue; Maharashtra Budget on March 6, Says Deputy CM Eknath Shinde (Watch Video).

What to Do if Ladki Bahin Yojana Money Isn't Credited

If you do not receive a credit SMS by February 28, authorities recommend visiting your bank branch to confirm that your account is "DBT-enabled." You can also check your bank seeding status on the UIDAI website. For further assistance, the government has provided a toll-free women’s helpline at 181.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Aditi Tatkare). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 26, 2026 03:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).