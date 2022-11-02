New Delhi, November 2: The Delhi government will, on Wednesday, launch a special 'Mahila Mohalla Clinic' in the city to provide free gynaecological treatment to women. Arvind Kejriwal Alleges BJP Buying AAP MLAs To Break Bhagwant Mann’s Government in Punjab.

"Good news for the women of Delhi. Another new initiative is going to happen in Delhi's world-class health services from today. The government is going to start a special 'Mahila Mohalla Clinic' for women where they will get their gynaecologist's services, tests, and medicines that are free of cost", said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a tweet on Wednesday. Good News for Delhi Residents, CM Arvind Kejriwal Announces 100% Waiver of Late Fees on Outstanding Water Bills Till December 2022.

Mohalla clinics system is one of the flagship initiatives of the Kejriwal government and is aimed at boosting the primary healthcare system in the national capital.

These clinics will provide specialised services like gynaecologist's services, tests, and medicines to women free of cost.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 02, 2022 01:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).