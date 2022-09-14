Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that the BJP approached 10 MLAs of AAP in Punjab. "They are buying MLAs & breaking governments," the Delhi CM claimed.

Check Tweet:

Our 10 MLAs approached in Punjab by BJP; they are buying MLAs & breaking governments, claims CM Arvind Kejriwal — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 14, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)