New Delhi, April 2: The AAP wants a small area in Tihar Central Jail to be segregated for Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal’s use as an office, and the party intends to approach court for seeking this facility for its leader. The AAP wants the Delhi CM to have access to essential office facilities, including video conferencing in the designated area in Tihar, sources within the party said on Tuesday. According to sources, the AAP's legal team is reportedly gearing up to cite past instances where undertrials were permitted to establish and operate offices within Tihar Jail.

The party plans to argue in court that if other accused were granted such privileges, then why an elected Chief Minister should be deprived of similar facilities. CM Kejriwal, arrested on March 21 in connection with the excise policy case, has been lodged in Tihar Jail, which is expected to further complicate the process of running the government from prison. CM Kejriwal is lodged in Tihar's Jail No 2 and is permitted to meet Delhi government officials regarding work as per names approved and submitted to court.

He can also meet family members twice a week, but their names must be on a list that is cleared by prison security. Regular health check-ups will also be provided to the Delhi CM as he has diabetes. The ED had claimed in its remand application that "on the basis of the material in possession, Kejriwal, who is also the National Convenor of the AAP, was found guilty under Section 3 of the PMLA, 2002 for the commission of the offence of money laundering for being actively involved in the process and activities connected with the proceeds of crime."

"As per the investigation done so far, the proceeds of crime of about Rs 45 crore approximate, which were part of the bribes received from the South Group, were used in the election campaign of the AAP in Goa in 2021-22,” the ED contended and termed the AAP the major beneficiary of the proceeds of crime generated in the Delhi liquor case. “… AAP has committed the offence of money laundering through Arvind Kejriwal and the offences thus are covered by Section 70, PMLA 2002. Kejriwal is the ultimate incharge of the AAP and was intrinsically involved in the acts of policy formulation, kickback scheme and the final use of the proceeds of crime thus generated including conspiracy thereof," it added.