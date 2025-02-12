Acharya Satyendra Das, the chief priest of Ayodhya’s Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple, passed away today, February 12 at Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) in Lucknow. The hospital confirmed his demise. Acharya Satyendra Das had been admitted to SGPGI on February 3 after suffering a stroke. He was receiving treatment in the Neurology ward’s High Dependency Unit (HDU). Despite medical efforts, he succumbed to his condition. Acharya Satyendra Das played a significant role in the religious affairs of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple, overseeing its rituals and ceremonies. Acharya Satyendra Das Health Update: Ayodhya Ram Mandir’s Chief Priest Suffers Brain Haemorrhage, Referred to Lucknow PGI for Further Treatment.

Chief Priest of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya Passes Away at Lucknow Hospital

Acharya Satyendra Das, the chief priest of Ayodhya's Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple, passed away at SGPGI Lucknow, today, confirms the hospital. He was admitted to SGPGI on February 3 and was in the Neurology ward HDU after he suffered a stroke pic.twitter.com/vVmmjIIPoB — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2025

