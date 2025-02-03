Ayodhya Ram Mandir’s chief priest, Acharya Satyendra Das, suffered a brain haemorrhage late at night, leading to his hospitalisation. His condition deteriorated suddenly, following which he was admitted to City Neuro Care Hospital in Ayodhya. As his condition worsened, he was shifted to Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI), where he has been placed in the neurology emergency unit. According to doctors, Acharya Satyendra Das remains in critical condition. He is currently undergoing treatment in the High Dependency Unit (HDU) of SGPGI’s neurology ward. Acharya Satyendra Das Health Update: Ayodhya Ram Mandir Chief Priest Suffers Brain Hemorrhage, Hospitalised.

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Chief Priest Suffers Brain Hemorrhage

श्रीराम मंदिर के मुख्य पुजारी सत्येन्द्र दास को स्ट्रोक पड़ने के बाद एसजीपीजीआई के न्यूरोलॉजी वार्ड एचडीयू में भर्ती हैं। उनकी हालत गंभीर बनी हुई है। — Anuj Tandon (@anujtandon85) February 3, 2025

