Tiku Talsania, who suffered a brain stroke, is currently receiving treatment at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. Reports of his hospitalisation surfaced on Saturday (January 11) morning, initially suggesting he had suffered a heart attack. However, his wife, Deepti Talsania, later clarified that he had suffered a brain stroke, not a heart attack. As per the latest update, actress Rashami Desai has confirmed that Tiku Talsania is doing ‘better’ after the stroke. Tiku Talsania Health Update: Veteran Actor’s Wife Deepti Talsania Clarifies He Was Hospitalised After Brain Stroke, Not Heart Attack.

Rashami Desai With Tiku Talsania

Rashami Desai, who had attended a film screening with Tiku Talsania just a day before the shocking news broke, told ANI, “I met Tiku sir last night. I was so happy to meet him. Unfortunately, a couple of hours after our meeting, I got to know that he suffered a brain stroke and was taken to hospital. I pray for his speedy recovery.” Tiku Talsania Suffers Heart Attack, Veteran Actor in Critical Condition – Reports.

Tiku Talsania Health Update

Sharing about Tiku Talsania’s current health condition following his hospitalisation, Rashami Desai told Money Control, “The meeting was very good. Sir is a wonderful person, actor. It was very unfortunate whatever happened yesterday. He looked absolutely perfect when he came. While I was little away I was busy meeting people. He reached on time and things are better now. He is better now, we pray for his speedy recovery.”

Fans and well-wishers are sending their love and prayers for the speedy recovery of actor Tiku Talsania, who is widely recognised for his roles in Andaz Apna Apna, Hungama, Devdas, and numerous other films and TV shows.

