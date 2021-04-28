Agra, April 28: A few days after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said there is no shortage of oxygen in the state, at least eight COVID-19 patients died at a hospital in Agra because of the lack of medical oxygen. Eight patients who had tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) died at Paras Hospital in Agra, India Today reported on Wednesday. Agra's Paras Hospital 'Spreads' Coronavirus to Other Districts With Negligence in Revealing Details of Staff And Patients, FIR Registered.

"Seven to eight coronavirus patients died at Paras Hospital in Agra due to a shortage of medical oxygen. We have alerted the district administration about the same," Tanu Chaturvedi, an employee at the hospital, was quoted as saying. Agra District Magistrate Prabhu Singh also acknowledged shortage of medical oxygen in the last 24 hours, adding that the issue will be resolved soon.

DM Prabhu Singh said the sudden spike in cases of COVID-19 in Agra increased the demand of oxygen. The India Today report also said hospitals in Agra asking family members of patients to arrange their own oxygen cylinders. One such letter is issued by Prabha Hospital. The letter contains a plea meant for the oxygen filling station.

"We have about 100 patients and all of them need oxygen and oxygen is running on high flow. People will die if the medical oxygen is not supplied," said the in-charge of Prabha Hospital. Earlier this month, the Uttar Pradesh government claimed that there is no shortage of oxygen in the state and said CM Yogi Adityanath has asked all hospitals with 100 beds or more to set up their own oxygen plants.

