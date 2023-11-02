Agra, November 2: In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh, a 35-year-old woman ended up in hospital after she was allegedly forced to take pills to bear a son in Agra. The woman, identified as Ruby, is a mother of three minor girls. At present, she is battling for her life in the hospital after suffering severe damage to both her kidneys due to the pills.

As per a report in the Times of India, Ruby, who married Ashish Kumar of Jagdishpura in Agra district in 2015, was allegedly forced by her husband and his family to take numerous medicines and herbal compositions so that she could give birth to a boy. The incident came to light after the woman lodged an FIR against her husband and in-laws. Agra Shocker: Furious Husband Puts Up Obscene Posters of Wife With Phone Number Over Dispute, Case Registered After CCTV Video Goes Viral.

Woman Alleges Physical and Mental Torture

In her complaint, the woman alleged that she was physically and mentally tortured by her husband and his family to bear a male child. Ruby also stated that her in-laws gave her a variety of medicines and herbal concoctions. She also claimed that her husband threatened to level her when she refused to take the medication. Her in-laws claimed that the medicines would help her give birth to a boy, stated the FIR.

Husband In-Laws Abandon Woman

The FIR also revealed that the medicines given to Ruby resulted in both her kidneys failing. This led to her undergoing dialysis frequently. In May, Ruby narrated her ordeal to her brother; however, when her condition worsened, she took her daughters and moved to her parents’ house in Shahganj. Initially, cops refused to lodge her complaint, but later, Ruby was able to register an FIR against her husband and in-laws. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Agra Teacher Shot at by Two Minor Students, Warn of ‘More Bullets’; Video Goes Viral.

The mother of three minor girls also said that her husband and in-laws abandoned her after learning about her kidney complications. They even refused to bear her medical expenses. The accused and his family have been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Dowry Prohibition Act.

