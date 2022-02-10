Ahmedabad, February 10: A 22-year-old man from Dholka was abused and wounded in an attack on him, after a pigeon came under his motorcycle and died. The bird's death did not go down well with a villager, who attacked him.

Govind Makwana, a resident of Jalalpur in Dholka taluka of Ahmedabad district, in his FIR with Dholka rural police said the incident took place on Tuesday morning.

"I was riding my motorcycle out of the village at around 8.30am on Tuesday. On the way, some pigeons were feeding. I tried to avoid them and slowed down but one pigeon did not move, and I accidentally hit the bird, which led to its death," said Makwana in his FIR, according to a report in Times of India.

At that time, a man from neighbouring Sarandi village, Hana Bharwad, who was at the spot, came to Makwana and stopped his motorcycle. "He asked me why I killed the pigeon. I told him the bird came under the wheels accidentally, and I did not kill it intentionally. But he did not agree and began abusing me for killing the pigeon," said Makwana.

Makwana objected to the abusive words and Bharwad attacked Makwana with a stick. Makwana suffered an injury to his forehead and began bleeding profusely. He shouted for helpand other villagers rescued him from Bharwad. Bharwad also threatened Makwana.

He was taken to a private hospital in Dholka first, from where he was shifted to a hospital in the Paldi area of the city. A medico-legal case was filed at the hospital in Paldi and Dholka rural police later registered a case of causing hurt and criminal intimidation against Bharwad.

