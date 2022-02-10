Uttar Pradesh, February 10: In yet another incident of sexual assault, a 19-year-old girl was allegedly drugged and raped while travelling from Haryana to UP in a car with her mother on Friday. The victim told police that the accused dumped them on the road in Firozabad where the crime took place. Police registered an FIR against the accused on Wednesday following the victim's complaint and medical examination.

Reportedly, the victim and her mother work as labourers in Haryana. On Friday, the duo was travelling to their home in UP and had reached Mathura by Bus. Since they did not get a bus to travel further, they took a lift from a car in Mathura. "the victim was thirsty and asked for water. Upon drinking the water, the mother-daughter duo fell unconscious, after which the driver raped the teen. We received the complaint on Tuesday evening.” reported TOI quoting SHO Pradeep Kumar as saying. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 17-Year-Old Minor Tribal Girl Gangraped in Bhopal, Three Arrested.

As per the reports, the victim mentioned the driver's name, however, both the victim and her mother could not recall the car's registration number. A case under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 376, 328 has been registered based on the victim’s complaint. Further investigation is on.

