AIIMS Delhi Senior Doctor Jitendra Nath Pande Dies Due to COVID-19

Dr JN Pande (Photo Credits: Twitter/@drsangitareddy)

New Delhi, May 23: Dr Jitendra Nath Pande, a senior doctor of All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi, died of novel coronavirus on Saturday. Dr JN Pande was the director of the Pulmonology department. Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Group, confirmed his death due to COVID-19.

"Deeply saddened to hear that today COVID-19 claimed its most illustrious victim, Dr JN Pande, Director and Professor of Pulmonology, AIIMS, New Delhi. A stalwart of the medical world, his work in pulmonology will continue to ensure better health for many. My Condolences to his family," she tweeted.

Sangita Reddy's Tweet:

Deeply saddened to hear that today @covid19 claimed it's most illustrious victim Dr. J.N Pande Director & Prof of Pulmonology @aiims_newdelhi A stalwart of the medical world his work in pulmonology will continue to ensure better health for many My Condolences to his family🙏 pic.twitter.com/ByE83ikItS — Dr. Sangita Reddy (@drsangitareddy) May 23, 2020

This development comes a day after a mess worker at AIIMS died due to the infection. "A mess worker from RPC canteen died of COVID-19 because the hostel section refused to take precautionary measures as demanded by RDA more than a month ago," the RDA said in a letter to the AIIMS Director on Friday.