India Records Biggest Single-Day Spike of 6,654 Coronavirus Cases, COVID-19 Count Surges to 1,25,102, Death Toll Stands at 3,720

Coronavirus Outbreak in India (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, May 23: India has recorded 6,654 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases during a 24-hour period starting 8 am on Friday - its biggest single-day spike since the beginning of the pandemic - taking the total to 1,25,102. Out of 1,25,101 confirmed coronavirus cases, 69,597 are still active. The death toll rose to 3720 with 137 more people dying from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday. Coronavirus Live India Tracker.

The number of recoveries increased to 51,783 after 3250 more patients recovered from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. According to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state where the number of coronavirus cases reached 44,582, including 1517 deaths - highest in the country. Tamil Nadu recorded 14,753 COVID-19 cases which include 98 deaths and 7128 recoveries. Maharashtra's COVID-19 Tally Crosses 44,500 With Sharpest Spike of 2,940 New Cases in Past 24 Hours, Mumbai's Toll Breaches 27,000-Mark.

State-Wise Coronavirus Cases in India:

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths** 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 33 0 2 Andhra Pradesh 2709 1763 55 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 4 Assam 259 54 4 5 Bihar 2177 629 11 6 Chandigarh 218 178 3 7 Chhattisgarh 172 62 0 8 Dadar Nagar Haveli 1 0 0 9 Delhi 12319 5897 208 10 Goa 54 16 0 11 Gujarat 13268 5880 802 12 Haryana 1067 706 16 13 Himachal Pradesh 168 59 3 14 Jammu and Kashmir 1489 720 20 15 Jharkhand 308 136 3 16 Karnataka 1743 597 41 17 Kerala 732 512 4 18 Ladakh 44 43 0 19 Madhya Pradesh 6170 3089 272 20 Maharashtra 44582 12583 1517 21 Manipur 26 2 0 22 Meghalaya 14 12 1 23 Mizoram 1 1 0 24 Odisha 1189 436 7 25 Puducherry 26 10 0# 26 Punjab 2029 1847 39 27 Rajasthan 6494 3680 153 28 Tamil Nadu 14753 7128 98 29 Telengana 1761 1043 45 30 Tripura 175 152 0 31 Uttarakhand 153 56 1 32 Uttar Pradesh 5735 3238 152 33 West Bengal 3332 1221 265 Cases being reassigned to states 1899 Total# 125101 51784 3720

The government on Friday asserted that the number of COVID-19 cases and fatalities would have shot up exponentially had the government not put in place strict measures, including the nationwide lockdown. Pravin Srivastava, Secretary at the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, said that at least 14-29 lakh cases and 37,000-76,000 deaths have been averted due to the lockdown in the country.

Over 95 per cent cases are in 10 states -- Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. Nearly 60 per cent cases are in 5 cities -- Mumbai, Ahmadabad, Pune, Delhi and Kolkata, and around 70 per cent in 10 cities -- Mumbai, Ahmadabad, Pune, Delhi, Kolkata, Indore, Thane, Jaipur, Chennai and Surat.