India Records Biggest Single-Day Spike of 6,654 Coronavirus Cases, COVID-19 Count Surges to 1,25,102, Death Toll Stands at 3,720

New Delhi, May 23: India has recorded 6,654 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases during a 24-hour period starting 8 am on Friday - its biggest single-day spike since the beginning of the pandemic - taking the total to 1,25,102. Out of 1,25,101 confirmed coronavirus cases, 69,597 are still active. The death toll rose to 3720 with 137 more people dying from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday. Coronavirus Live India Tracker.
The number of recoveries increased to 51,783 after 3250 more patients recovered from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. According to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state where the number of coronavirus cases reached 44,582, including 1517 deaths - highest in the country. Tamil Nadu recorded 14,753 COVID-19 cases which include 98 deaths and 7128 recoveries. Maharashtra's COVID-19 Tally Crosses 44,500 With Sharpest Spike of 2,940 New Cases in Past 24 Hours, Mumbai's Toll Breaches 27,000-Mark.
State-Wise Coronavirus Cases in India:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Total Confirmed cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths**
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|33
|33
|0
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|2709
|1763
|55
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Assam
|259
|54
|4
|5
|Bihar
|2177
|629
|11
|6
|Chandigarh
|218
|178
|3
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|172
|62
|0
|8
|Dadar Nagar Haveli
|1
|0
|0
|9
|Delhi
|12319
|5897
|208
|10
|Goa
|54
|16
|0
|11
|Gujarat
|13268
|5880
|802
|12
|Haryana
|1067
|706
|16
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|168
|59
|3
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1489
|720
|20
|15
|Jharkhand
|308
|136
|3
|16
|Karnataka
|1743
|597
|41
|17
|Kerala
|732
|512
|4
|18
|Ladakh
|44
|43
|0
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|6170
|3089
|272
|20
|Maharashtra
|44582
|12583
|1517
|21
|Manipur
|26
|2
|0
|22
|Meghalaya
|14
|12
|1
|23
|Mizoram
|1
|1
|0
|24
|Odisha
|1189
|436
|7
|25
|Puducherry
|26
|10
|0#
|26
|Punjab
|2029
|1847
|39
|27
|Rajasthan
|6494
|3680
|153
|28
|Tamil Nadu
|14753
|7128
|98
|29
|Telengana
|1761
|1043
|45
|30
|Tripura
|175
|152
|0
|31
|Uttarakhand
|153
|56
|1
|32
|Uttar Pradesh
|5735
|3238
|152
|33
|West Bengal
|3332
|1221
|265
|Cases being reassigned to states
|1899
|Total#
|125101
|51784
|3720
The government on Friday asserted that the number of COVID-19 cases and fatalities would have shot up exponentially had the government not put in place strict measures, including the nationwide lockdown. Pravin Srivastava, Secretary at the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, said that at least 14-29 lakh cases and 37,000-76,000 deaths have been averted due to the lockdown in the country.
Over 95 per cent cases are in 10 states -- Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. Nearly 60 per cent cases are in 5 cities -- Mumbai, Ahmadabad, Pune, Delhi and Kolkata, and around 70 per cent in 10 cities -- Mumbai, Ahmadabad, Pune, Delhi, Kolkata, Indore, Thane, Jaipur, Chennai and Surat.