AIIMS to Give Only Five N95 Masks Each to Doctors, Nurses and Medical Staff and Ask Them to Re-Use It at Least 4 Times to Suffice for 20 Days

New Delhi, April 7: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) administration on Tuesday stated that it will provide only five N95 masks each to doctors, nursing officers, technical staff, security guards & maintenance staff for 20 days. In a circular, the AIIMS said the N95 masks to be disinfected by individual users and re-used at least 4 times each. The notification added that by doing this, the masks will suffice for about 20 days.

Earlier this month, the AIIMS administration had denied any shortage of personal protective equipment (PPEs) for healthcare workers at the institute.

"It has come to our notice that there are some outsiders who are trying to tarnish the image of AIIMS. In this hour of crisis, when all healthcare workers, the government and the people are tackling the pandemic, there are some people who are trying to undermine the efforts," the AIIMS said. The clarification came after AIIMS Resident Doctors’ Association in Delhi complained to AIIMS director about 'inadequate availability of personal protective equipment at the AIIMS hospital in the national capital.

In the wake of the outbreak in India, the AIIMS issued a booklet in order to bust the myth surrounding the disease in March. The booklet, 'COVID-19 - Be careful, not fearful,' is aimed at dispelling the myths surrounding the corona scare. The Top medical institute urged people to imbibe correct knowledge and become aware.