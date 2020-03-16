AIIMS Resident Doctors’ Association in Delhi Complains About Lack of Personal Protective Equipment Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Representational Image (Photo Credits: unsplash.com)

New Delhi, March 16: The AIIMS Resident Doctors’ Association in Delhi has written to AIIMS director complaining about 'inadequate availability of personal protective equipment at the AIIMS hospital in the national capital. According to a tweet by ANI, the letter by the doctors demand the hospital authorities to ensure the availability of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) availability so that doctors can treat coronavirus infected patients. "We urge you to ensure PPE availability round the clock for safety of doctors&nursing staff", the letter read. Coronavirus Live Map: How to Track The Spread of COVID-19 Across The Globe.

The hospital authorities in several parts of the country are scrambling to deal with the coronavirus outbreak as hospitals lack facilities. Reports in the last week informed that hospitals in some areas fail to test samples for the disease and masks are in short supply.

Here's the tweet:

Delhi AIIMS Resident Doctors’ Association writes to AIIMS director, complaining about 'inadequate availability of personal protective equipment in AIIMS'. The letter reads, "We urge you to ensure PPE availability round the clock for safety of doctors&nursing staff". #Coronavirus — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2020

On Monday, the government issued a new National helpline number for queries on Coronavirus. The helpline number is 1075 and 1800-112-545. In addition to this, state helpline numbers continue to remain the same. In India, a total of 110 positive cases have been reported so far, as per Health Ministry. Among the worst-hit, Maharashtra tops the list with 28 positive cases, followed by Kerala with 22 cases.