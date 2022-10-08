In a historic step for the Indian Air Force (IAF), Government has approved the creation of a new branch, called the Weapon Systems (WS) branch. The creation of WS branch would entail unification of all weapon system operators under one entity dedicated to the operational employment of all ground-based and specialist airborne weapon systems. Air Force Day 2022 Greetings: Share WhatsApp Messages, IAF Day Quotes & HD Images To Celebrate the Annual Day Marked for the Indian Air Force.

The branch would encompass operators in four specialised streams of Surface-to-Surface missiles, Surface-to-Air missiles, Remotely Piloted Aircraft and Weapon System Operators in twin/multi-crew aircraft.

The branch will contribute immensely by enhancing the war fighting capability of the Indian Air Force.

