Mumbai, February 13: Saturday, February 14, will mark the seventh anniversary of the Pulwama terror attack, a pivotal moment in India's security history that forever changed the country's approach to cross-border terrorism. On this day in 2019, 40 personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were killed when a suicide bomber targeted their convoy in the Lethapora area of Jammu and Kashmir. As the nation pays homage to the fallen "Bravehearts" on Saturday, the incident remains a stark reminder of the security challenges in the region and the massive military and diplomatic shift that followed.

The Incident: What Happened on February 14, 2019?

At approximately 3:15 PM, a convoy of 78 vehicles carrying over 2,500 CRPF personnel was travelling from Jammu toward Srinagar on National Highway 44. As the vehicles reached Lethapora, a car with an estimated 300 kg of explosives - including RDX - rammed into one of the buses. List of Jawans Martyred in Pulwama Attack on 14th Feb 2019: Names and Photos of 40 CRPF Bravehearts Who Lost Their Lives in Pulwama Terror Strike.

The suicide bomber was identified as Adil Ahmad Dar, a 22-year-old local resident associated with the Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). The blast was so powerful that it was heard several kilometres away, reducing the bus to a heap of twisted metal and claiming 40 lives instantly.

Timeline of Events and India’s Response

The attack triggered a rapid sequence of events that brought two nuclear-armed neighbours to the brink of war:

February 14, 2019: JeM claims responsibility. India revokes Pakistan's "Most Favoured Nation" (MFN) trade status.

February 15-20, 2019: India begins a global diplomatic campaign to isolate Pakistan. Customs duties on Pakistani goods are hiked to 200 per cent.

February 26, 2019: In a historic move, the Indian Air Force (IAF) crosses the Line of Control to conduct the Balakot Airstrike, targeting JeM’s largest training camp in Pakistan.

February 27, 2019: Aerial skirmishes occur between the IAF and the Pakistan Air Force (PAF). Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was captured and later released on March 1 as a "peace gesture". India Declares Pulwama Attack Accused Mohiuddin Aurangzeb Alamgir As ‘Designated Terrorist’.

Investigation and Judicial Progress

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) took over the probe, filing a massive 13,500-page charge sheet in August 2020. The investigation identified 19 accused individuals, including JeM chief Masood Azhar and his brothers. By August 2021, security forces had neutralised seven key conspirators in various encounters, including the mastermind, Mohammad Ismal Alvi (also known as Lamboo). Seven others were arrested and remain under trial. As of early 2026, the case continues in specialised courts, with the Indian government maintaining its stance that "Operation Sindoor" and subsequent counter-terror modules have significantly dismantled the JeM network in the Valley.

