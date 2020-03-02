Air India Asks Crew of February 25 Geneva-Delhi Flight To Remain At Home After Passenger Tested Positive For Coronavirus

File image of an Air India flight (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, March 2: After a Delhi resident was tested positive for coronavirus, Air India on Monday asked the crew members of Vienna-Delhi flight on which he travelled to stay at their homes. The crew members of the flight were directed to stay in isolation for 14 days. The man travelled on Air India’s Vienna-Delhi flight on February 25. The state-owned air-carrier also directed the crew members to contact doctors immediately if they show symptoms of the deadly virus. 'Cow Dung, Urine and Special Yagna': Hindu Mahasabha Chief Swami Chakrapani Maharaj Suggests Bizarre Treatment for Coronavirus.

“The crew members of February 25 Vienna-Delhi flight will remain in isolation for 14 days at their respective homes. If, during this period, they show any symptoms related to novel coronavirus infection, they have to immediately contact doctors,” reported NDTV quoting Air India officials as saying. The man had travelled from Italy to Delhi. Meanwhile, a death toll of patients who tested positive for coronavirus in Italy rose to 52 on Monday. Coronavirus Outbreak in India: Two Fresh COVID-19 Cases Detected in Delhi and Telangana.

In another case, the 24-year-old software engineer from Hyderabad was also tested positive for nCoV. He works in an MNC in Bengaluru. As per reports, the software engineer had stayed in Bengaluru for two days before returning from Dubai. He started showing symptoms of the deadly virus when he visited his Family in Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, an Italian tourist was also positive for coronavirus in Rajasthan’s capital Jaipur. He landed in the Pink City on February 29. He was admitted to the isolation ward of SMS Hospital after he showed symptoms of COVID-19 in the screening. The patient had first tested negative. However, the second set of samples were found to be positive for novel coronavirus.