Coronavirus Outbreak: Italian National Tests Positive For COVID-19 in Jaipur, Third Case Reported in Last 24 Hours

Jaipur, March 2: An Italian national was tested positive for coronavirus on Monday. He landed in Jaipur on February 29. The Italian national was admitted to the isolation ward of SMS Hospital after he showed symptoms of COVID-19 in the screening. While the patient had first tested negative, the set set of sample were found to be positive for novel coronavirus. 'Cow Dung, Urine and Special Yagna': Hindu Mahasabha Chief Swami Chakrapani Maharaj Suggests Bizarre Treatment for Coronavirus.

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma said, “A passenger landed in Jaipur from Italy on February 29. He was admitted to the isolation ward at a hospital after he showed symptoms of COVID-19 in the screening. He had tested negative. However, he tested positive in second testing.” Sharma said that his samples would be sent for testing again and all the people who came in his contact till February 29 would also be screened for COVID-19. Coronavirus Can be Cured by 'Cow Dung and Cow Urine': Assam BJP MLA Suman Haripriya's Bizarre Claim.

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma: He has been put in isolation ward of SMS Hospital. His samples will be sent again for testing since two different results were found in different tests. People who came in his contact till Feb 29 will also be screened for COVID-19. https://t.co/fudooqnqzG — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2020

Earlier in the day, two fresh cases of coronavirus were reported in India. The Health Ministry confirmed that two patients - each in Delhi and Telangana - have tested positive to the virus. The identities of the patients are yet to be ascertained. Last month, three cases of coronavirus was detected from India’s southern state of Kerala. The patients were discharged from hospitals after undergoing treatment for over a month. All three people had returned from China’s Wuhan – the epicentre of the deadly virus.

Till now, over 3,000 people have lost theirs from COVID-19, while nearly 88,000 positive cases of the virus were reported. The virus has also spread in other South-East Asian countries, including Japan and South Korea. In the Middle-East also, the virus has started to spread. In Iran over 60 people have died till now from COVID-19.