Air Passengers Allowed to Carry Hand Sanitiser Upto 350 ML in Cabin Baggage, Says Civil Aviation Ministry

New Delhi, May 14: The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Thursday allowed air passengers to carry hand sanitiser up to 350 ML in their cabin baggage amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. The order will be implemented with immediate effect and will continue for three months. Airlines have been asked to advise their passengers to carry hand sanitiser under the permissible limit and declare at security check-points. Air India to Operate Special Domestic Flights For Only 'Vande Bharat' Evacuees.

"Due to the spread of coronavirus infection, passengers are being advised to use hand sanitiser frequently. Therefore, it has been decided that passengers boarding an aircraft will be allowed to carry in his/her hand baggage or on his/her person liquid hand sanitiser up to 350ml," said the Ministry of Civil Aviation. Generally, not more than 100 ML of liquid is allowed in the hand baggage of a flyer.

Earlier, aviation security regulator Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) also issued an order allowing flyers to take up to 350 ML of hand sanitiser with them, in flights. The BCAS also said the CISF personnel would not be stamping any passenger's boarding pass anymore during the pre-embarkation security check (PESC) at airports.

More than 13 CISF personnel, who were posted at airports in Delhi, Mumbai and Ahmedabad, have tested positive for COVID-19 till date. The regulator further said every airport operator will have to ensure that there are enough CCTV cameras at an appropriate height in the PESC area to record the identity of a passenger and his or her boarding pass.