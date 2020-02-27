Aligarh Administration Suspends Internet Services Till February 28 Midnight Amid Tensions Over Anti-CAA Protests

UP Police personnel during anti-CAA protest | File Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

Lucknow, February 27: The administration in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district suspended internet services till the midnight of February 28 amid tensions over the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) prevailing in the region. The cellular internet services were first suspended at around Thursday afternoon, after clashes reportedly broke out between the protesters and police. Later in the day, the administration issued an order to extend the internet ban till 12 midnight on February 28.

District Magistrate (DM) of Aligarh, Chandra Bhushan Singh, had signed the order to clampdown on internet services to curtail the spread of rumours. According to reports, the clashes between police and protesters had erupted after a rumour was spread that those involved in the anti-CAA demonstration are being arrested. UP CM Yogi Adityanath's 'Death Remarks' For People Killed During Violence in Anti-CAA Protests Sparks Controversy.

Suspension of mobile internet services in Aligarh district extended till 28th February 12 AM, to maintain law and order situation there. — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 27, 2020

As per the orders issued by the DM, internet services would remain suspended in both urban and rural areas of Aligarh. The move is aimed at maintaining law and order, preventing the circulation of rumours and curbing the mobilisation of protesters.

The shutdown on internet in Aligarh was imposed on earlier occasions as well, after protests soared across Uttar Pradesh over the passage of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in mid-December. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while speaking recently in the state Assembly, said his government is not opposed to protest but will take strict action if the demonstrators violate the law and resort to arson.