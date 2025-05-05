In a shocking incident in Aligarh, a private school teacher, Chandrabhan, and a class 8 student were found dead in an OYO hotel after allegedly consuming poison. The two had reportedly been in a relationship, which caused tension between their families. According to reports, the families discovered their affair, leading to heated arguments. Despite the opposition, the couple continued to meet in secret. The incident came to light when the hotel staff, unable to get a response from their room, opened the door with a master key, only to find both lifeless. Police are investigating the incident, with initial reports suggesting suicide. Aligarh Shocker: Mob Strips and Assaults 2 Men in Public for Making Lewd Remarks at Girl, Police Responds After Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Teacher, Student Found Dead at OYO Hotel in Aligarh

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

