Amit Shah Speaks on Delhi Violence in Lok Sabha, Says 'I Requested NSA Ajit Doval to Visit Affected Areas'

Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, March 11: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday informed the Lok Sabha that from February 27 to March 11, Delhi Police have registered around 700 FIRs against the rioters. He also assured the House that no action is taken against any innocent person, while assured families of the riot victims that the culprits will not be spared no matter which religion, caste or political party they belong to. Shah also said that he requested the National Security Advisor Ajit Doval to visit affected areas.

Addressing the Lok Sabha on the issue of action taken by Delhi Police on the February violence, Shah said, " Prima facie, I believe that the riots were pre-planned. I assured families of the riot victims that the culprits will not be spared no matter which religion, caste or political party they belong to." Amit Shah Expresses Sorrow Over Delhi Violence in Lok Sabha, Says 'Police Contained Riots in 36 Hours'.

Stating the riots were pre-planned, the Union Home Minister said, "The spread of riots on such a big scale in such a short time is not possible without a conspiracy. We have register a case of conspiracy to probe this angle. Three people have been arrested for financing the violence in North East Delhi."

The Union Home Minister even claimed that he didn't visit the affected areas as his visit to riot affected areas would have disrupted police work. He said, "I did not go there myself as I didn't want the police to divert resources towards my security arrangements."

Informing more, he said that 52 Indians lost their lives during the violence, while maintained that he don't want to name how many Hindus or Muslims. Assuring that people that no action would be taken against the innocent, Shah also maintainted all those who caused the violence will not be able to escape the law. He stated that Delhi Police contained the riots within 36 hours.