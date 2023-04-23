Mumbai, April 23: Pro-Khalistan preacher and 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh was arrested today by the Punjab police from Moga. Singh was arrested earlier in the day from Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale's native village. Bhindranwale was killed by the Indian Army during Operation Blue Star in 1984. After his arrest, the 'Waris Punjab De' chief was shifted to Dibrugarh jail in Assam as the National Security Act (NSA) has been invoked against him.

Singh was absconding after the police began a crackdown on his group on March 18. While several of his associates and supporters were arrested following the Punjab police's crackdown, it was Singh who managed to evade arrest most of the time. However, not much was not known about Amritpal Singh till last September, when he returned to India from Dubai and joined the 'Waris Punjab De' group. Amritpal Singh Arrested From Moga: Know About the Criminal Cases Against Pro-Khalistan Preacher and ‘Waris Punjab De’ Chief.

Here's a timeline of Singh's entry and emergence as Waris De Punjab chief and finally his arrest after weeks of the chase.

September 2021: Nearly three years ago, Punjabi actor Sandeep Singh Sidhu, who was popularly known as Deep Sidhu started 'Waris Punjab De', a Sikh group to fight for Punjab and to protect its culture. However, Sidhu who shot to fame during the year-long farmer's protest in Delhi against farm laws allegedly died in a road accident in February 2022.

February 2022: Seven months after Deep Sidhu's death, Amritpal Singh was appointed the chief of 'Waris Punjab De' by his supporters.

February 2023: Two months ago, Amritpal Singh shot to fame after he led an armed mob and clashed with police in Amritsar. Singh and his supporters were demanding the release of their colleagues who were taken into custody in an alleged kidnapping case. Before this clash with police, an FIR was registered against Amritpal and Lovepreet Singh, alias Toofan at Ajnala, for their alleged involvement in kidnapping, thrashing, and attempt to murder. Amritpal Singh Arrested: ‘Waris Punjab De’ Chief Kept in Dibrugarh Jail’s Isolation Cell; To Be Interrogated by RAW, IB.

March 2023: The Punjab police come up with a plan to arrest the 'Waris Punjab De' chief. They start a crackdown by arresting his supporters and loyalists. Later, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav met Union home minister Amit Shah to discuss Singh's matter. Soon, a nationwide plan to nab Singh began while a state-wide crackdown started against Amritpal and his aides in Punjab. From March 18 to April 22, Amritpal Singh managed to give the police a slip and continue to stay at large.

April 23, 2023: Finally, the cat-and-mouse chase between Singh and the police came to an end after the Waris Punjab De chief was arrested from Moga. Nearly two weeks before Singh's arrest, the Punjab police nabbed Pappalpreet from the Amritsar district. At present, has been lodged at Dibrugarh central jail in Assam amid tight security.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 23, 2023 06:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).