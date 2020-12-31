Kerala, December 31: Kerala woman, Anandavalli, aged 46, who worked as a part-time sweeper at Panchayat office has now become the President. According to a Hindustan Times report, for almost a decade, the Dalit woman had swept floors and dusted chairs, but it was this Wednesday, that she took her new role. It was a sight which normally one doesn't get to witness.

Anandavalli was elected on a Communist Party of India (Marxist) ticket in the recently concluded local body election and elevated to the post of block president on Wednesday. Arya Rajendran to Become Thiruvananthapuram Mayor at Age of 21, Youngest Mayor in India.

Anandavalli Becomes Kerala Block Panchayat President

She joined as a part-time sweeper in 2011 and used to draw a meagre salary of Rs 2,000 a month, but today her salary is Rs 6,000. After taking up the new assignment, she resigned from the temporary post. According to reports, Anandavalli could not continue her education after pre-degree and in the 90s she had worked as a pre-primary teacher and ayah.

She was quoted in a Hindu report saying, "I have seen how the office functions, but I will have to learn the official procedures and paperwork. Also, I will have to study the issues that require immediate attention."

