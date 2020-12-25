Thiruvananthapuram, December 25: The CPM District Secretariat on Friday announced that Aryan Rajendran will be the mayor of the Thiruvananthapuram corporation. This makes the 21-year-old ward councilor the youngest person to become a Mayor in the country. Rajendran fought the elections from Mudavanmukal ward and won. Speculations were high that Jameela Sreedharan, who was promoted to the post of mayor during the election will continue in the office. However CPM decided to give the post to Rajendran. Kerala Local Body Election Results 2020: Congress' Mayor Candidate Loses by 1 Vote to BJP Candidate in Polls.

She is currently pursuing her BSc (Mathematics) from the All Sainst College and is a member of Student Federation of India (SFI) State Committee. Rajendran is also a member of the CPM Kesavadev Road Branch Committee. Her father, Rajendran is an electrician and her mother Sreelatha is an LIC agent. Kerala Local Body Election Results 2020: LDF Scores Begin, Winning 514 Gram Panchayats, UDF Bags 377; BJP Distant 3rd.

While speaking to Asianet, Arya Rajendra said that she would gladly take up the mission entrusted to her by the party and hope that learning and political work could go hand in hand. She added that no one has officially announced the decision as yet. By appointing a young woman leader as mayor, CPM is hoping to garner some youth support in the state.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 25, 2020 03:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).