Nellore, Dec 10: At least five persons are missing and feared dead after an autorickshaw fell into the Beeraperu stream near Sangam in Nellore district on Thursday evening.

The mishap took place at around 9.30 p.m. when the autorickshaw, which was crossing the bridge over the stream, collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction.

According to eyewitnesses, twelve persons were travelling from Atmakuru, in the 'ill-fated' autorickshaw, to spend the night at the temple in Sangam. Police and passersby rushed to the spot and managed to rescue seven of the travellers from the stream. However, a child, who was among those rescued is reported to be in a critical condition. Rajasthan: Five Children From Single-Family Drown in Chittorgarh's Pond While Taking Bath.

Efforts are on to trace the remaining five persons who were in the autorickshaw when it fell into the stream. But darkness is proving to be a hindrance to search and rescue efforts. Streams and rivers in the district have been in spate since the cyclone in November, when the district experienced heavy rains.

The district police authorities said that seven persons have been rescued with the help of local people. Arrangements are being made to organise boats for search and rescue operations.

