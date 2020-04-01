Andhra Pradesh Reports 43 New Coronavirus Cases, State Tally Rises to 87

Coronavirus Outbreak (Photo Credits: IANS)

Amaravati, April 1: As many as 43 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Andhra Pradesh since Tuesday night, taking the overall count to 87 in the state, the government said.

Most of these cases relate to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation. West Godavari district, which did not have a single Covid-19 case till Tuesday, recorded 13 positive cases while Kadapa district too reported 15. Coronavirus Death Toll in India Rises to 45 After 65-Year-Old COVID-19 Patient Dies in Madhya Pradesh.

Five new cases were added in Chittoor district, four in Prakasam, two each in East Godavari, SPS Nellore and one each in Krishna and Visakhapatnam districts, according to the latest bulletin of the Medical and Health Department.

In all 373 samples were tested since 9 pm on Tuesday and 330 of them turned negative till 9 am on Wednesday, the bulletin added.