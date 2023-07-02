Amaravati, July 2: A woman along with her two daughters jumped to death in a lake in Andhra Pradesh’s Sri Sathya Sai district on Sunday. According to police, the incident occurred near Gaddampally Tanda in Mudigubba mandal.

The woman jumped into the lake along with her children from the bund. Alerted by the locals, police rushed to the spot and after a thorough search, pulled out their bodies and shifted them for autopsy. Tamil Nadu: Four Girl Students Drown in Kaveri River in Karur During Excursion Trip.

The deceased were identified as Sukanya (35) and her daughters Devayani (10) and Jasmita (9). The family hailed from Mudigubba mandal headquarters. Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Five Students Drown in Krishna River, Search Operation Underway.

Preliminary investigation by the police revealed that the woman and her daughters resorted to the extreme due to domestic problems. Sukanya’s husband Gangadhar used to fight with her frequently. After a heated argument between the two, she had left the house along with both the daughters. Police registered a case and took up investigation.

