Guntur, June 21: A woman was allegedly raped by unknown miscreants in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur district. The incident took place at Seethanagaram Pushkar Ghat in the Tadepalli area of the district. The woman went to the area with her fiancé, when the couple was attacked by the suspected members of “blade batch”. Andhra Pradesh: 19-Year-Old Girl Hacked to Death by Stalker in Kadapa District For Rejecting Marriage Proposal.

According to a report published in The Times of India, the couple was sitting on the sand dunes of the Krishna river when the goons started misbehaving with the couple. They tied the hands of the rape survivor’s fiancé with ropes and thrashed him badly. The goons then sexually assaulted the woman. After committing the crime, the accused escaped in a boat anchored on the bank of the Krishna river.

The couple was about to get married. The woman works as a nurse at a private hospital. The incident came to light on Sunday. The complaint was lodged by the mother of the woman. According to the reports, the victims were shifted to Guntur government hospital. Madhya Pradesh Rape Horror: 9-year-old Allegedly Raped by Stepfather in Gwalior.

“The family members suspect that blade batch members were involved. Police should take strict action against the culprits to prevent such incidents. I request DGP D Gautam Sawang to increase security at Pushkar Ghats and other public places,” reported the media house quoting Andhra Pradesh Women’s Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma as saying. The police have launched an investigation into the case. The opposition lashed out at state Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy over the incident.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 21, 2021 07:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).