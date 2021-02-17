Krishna, February 17: A pig-rearer in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district lost his hard-earned saving of Rs 5 lakh due to termite infestation. According to reports, termites ate up currency notes worth Rs 5 lakh kept in an iron safe by Bijili Jamalayya, a resident of Mylavaram. This came to light when Jamalayya opened the iron safe on Tuesday. Termites Feed on Cash Worth Lakhs Kept in Bank of Baroda’s Locker in Gujarat’s Vadodara; Bank Terms It ‘Unnatural Incident’, Assures Immediate Action.

Jamalayya had saved around Rs 5 lakh to construct his house. When he fell short of Rs 1 lakh to invest in his business, Jamalayya opened the safe, only to find his savings were fed upon by termites. Seeing damaged currency notes, Jamalayya cried loudly and collapsed after which his family members came to know about the termite infestation.

The heavy loss made Jamalayya's family members cry aloud. They later informed the police about the matter. When cops reached his house and sought the details of cash, disheartened Jamalayya broke down and told them that the amount was his lifetime savings, according to The New Indian Express.

"I planned to construct a house with my savings. But, I was upset as holes were seen on all the notes," the pig-rearer was quoted by The Hindu as saying. Police found that neither Jamalayya, nor his family members have a bank account. Cops are looking into the source of cash that Jamalayya hoarded and have promised to help him if he is not found involved in any illegal activity.

