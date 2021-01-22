Gandhinagar, January 22: In a shocking incident, termites fed on and destroyed cash worth more than Rs 2 Lakh kept in a bank locker in Vadodara, Gujarat. As per reports, cash bundle of Rs 2.20 Lakh stored in a locker at the Bank of Baroda branch at Pratap Nagar in the city were eaten up by termites.New Bank Fraud: Getting Messages of Money Credited Into Bank Accounts? User Warns of New Cyber Crime Scam Targeting Elderly People.

The locker reportedly belonged to Rehna Qutubddin Desarwal resident of Vadodara city. He had kept money in locker number 252 of the bank to ensure its safety and security. However, the entire cash kept in the locker was destroyed by the termites, as reported by Zee News. PMC Bank Scam Case: Enforcement Directorate Searches 5 Locations in Mumbai.

As soon as he came to know the incident, Desarwal raised a complaint with the bank manager and informed him about it. He demanded that the bank refund the money which he lost due to the termites. The shocking incident has raised suspicion on the security in banks.

