Sikkim State Lottery Result Today 6 PM Live: Dear Prestige Tuesday Lottery Result of February 24 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List

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If you're taking part in the Sikkim State Lotteries and wondering where and how to check the Dear Prestige Tuesday weekly lottery results of today, February 24, then you have come to the right place. The Dear Prestige Tuesday weekly lottery results will be declared shortly from Sikkim's Gangtok. Lottery players who purchased tickets for Sikkim's Dear Prestige Tuesday weekly lottery of today can check the results and winning numbers below. They can also watch the live streaming of the Dear Prestige Tuesday weekly lottery here to know who won the INR 1 crore jackpot prize and learn the winners' names. Stay tuned for the results and winning numbers of today's lucky draw. Shillong Teer Result Today, February 24, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Watch Live Streaming of Dear Prestige Tuesday Weekly Lottery Here

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 24, 2026 05:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).