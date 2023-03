Antibiotics should not be used unless there is clinical suspicion of bacterial infection. The possibility of coinfection of COVID-19 with other endemic infections must be considered. Administration of Systemic & Cortico steroids during mild disease is not recommended: ICMR— ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2023

