New Delhi, October 9: Elon Musk’s xAI brings its Grok AI chatbot with new features, which include avatars inspired by various characters. Employees involved in training the chatbot are said to have had a firsthand role in bringing these avatars to life. As per reports, some workers were asked to create semi-adult scripts for certain chatbot avatars.

As per a report of Business Insider, xAI has reportedly designed the Grok chatbot to include provocative features. The AI chatbot includes a female avatar in Grok companion called Ani, capable of performing adult-like actions, a mode-switching chatbot between "sexy" and "unhinged" settings. Employees involved in the project said they encountered NSFW content during development. Hundreds of trainers were reportedly recruited for "Project Rabbit," which was organised into two teams called "Rabbit" and "Fluffy." Elon Musk-Run X Settles USD 128 Million Severance Pay Lawsuit With Former Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal and Executives.

Twelve employees have reportedly told Business Insider that they came across sexually explicit material while working on xAI projects. These workers, along with others, are said to have signed agreements acknowledging exposure to sensitive content. The agreements reportedly applied for projects focused on adult content and general tasks involving annotation of Grok’s image or text generation, as explicit content could appear unexpectedly.

XAI’s instructors examine and label large volumes of images, videos, and audio to enhance Grok’s capabilities. It helps the chatbot to generate responses that feel more natural and human. Some tutors have mentioned that encountering NSFW material is hard to avoid during their work, whether they are annotating images, reviewing short stories, or analysing audio. ChatGPT Go New Update: Sam Altman-Run OpenAI Expands Its Low-Cost Subscription Plan to 16 New Countries; Check Details.

As per reports, XAI has been allegedly seeking workers open to read semi-pornographic scripts as part of a project to enhance the chatbot’s voice features. The workers with knowledge of the project said, "It was initially intended to improve the chatbot's voice capabilities, and the number of sexual or vulgar requests quickly turned it into an NSFW project." The company has also looked for persons experienced in or comfortable with adult content.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Business Insider), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

