Mumbai, January 27: OpenAI has faced lawsuits before related to the content usage of media publications without seeking permission. The New York Times filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against the ChatGPT developer in court, alleging that the company used its news without seeking consent or payment. The prominent Indian organisations from Gautam Adani and Anil Ambani are about to enter a legal battle with Sam Altman-run company over copyrighted material.

According to reports, the US-based AI company known for ChatGPT, Sora and other artificial intelligence-related products will soon face a legal fight against more Indian media firms that file a lawsuit against the company for violating the copyrights and using the content without permission. The reports highlighted that the news companies included NDTV, Hindustan Times, and Indian Express. Sirdhar Vembu Steps Down As Zoho CEO and Announces To Serve as Chief Scientist at Company, Says ‘A New Chapter Begins Today’.

Previously, ANI (Asian News International) alleged that OpenAI had used copyrighted material to train its AI chatbot ChatGPT. ANI was compelled to establish that OpenAI had indeed scrapped large volumes of news content that it produced and that the copied material had a direct market impact. Now, Sam Altman's company is about to be sued by NDTV Convergence, HT Digital Stream (part of Hindustan Times), and IE Online Media Services Private Limited (part of Indian Express).

DNPA (Digital News Publication Association) said that OpenAI had violated its IP, a form of intellectual property rights. DNPA is a leading media arm of leading digital media companies in India, and it said that OpenAI used various websites' content without consent, licenses, or authorisation. It said that the usage of the material negatively affected the news media firms and their journalists. NVIDIA Announced Layoffs? CEO Jensen Huang Reportedly Fires Employees Behind Innovation Allowing AI Models To Use Only 1/6 of GPU.

ANI stated that the ChatGPT developer used its original news content without authorisation to train its AI models, bots, and LLMs. Asian News International said that using the content without permission posed a threat of misinformation.

