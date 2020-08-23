New Delhi, August 23: The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday said that India's COVID-19 recovery rate rose to nearly 75 per cent, while the case fatality rate reduced to 1.86 per cent. The Union Ministry stated that the country's recoveries among COVID-19 patients surged to 22,80,566 and exceeded the total number of active cases of coronavirus infection by nearly 16 lakh (1,572,898).

Informing about the latest development, the Union Ministry said, "A consistently increasing number of recoveries has pushed India's Recovery Rate amongst the #COVID19 patients to nearly 75%. With the recoveries of 57,989 COVID patients in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has reached 22,80,566 today." India’s COVID-19 Tally Crosses 30 Lakh Mark With 69,239 New Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Rises to 56,706.

Adding more, the ministry said, "India’s total recoveries now exceed the total active cases (7,07,668) by nearly 16 lakhs (1,572,898)." It is to be known that the national recovery rate has increased to 74.90 per cent.

Here's the tweet by MoHFW:

#IndiaFightsCorona#CoronaVirusUpdate High recoveries push India’s Recovery Rate to nearly 75%. Recoveries exceed the Active Cases by nearly 16 lakh. One of the lowest globally, India’s Case Fatality Rate further dips.https://t.co/l3hHkYrz1C pic.twitter.com/8FqPVzdNlr — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) August 23, 2020

The ministry said the average daily number of recoveries is on a 'constant upward move' from 15,018 between July 1 and 7 to 60,557 between August 13 and 19. Earlier, India registered single-day spike of 69,239 infections of COVID-19 cases and the overall tally reached 30,44,940. The Ministry stated that 912 fatalities were recorded in a span of 24 hours which pushed the death toll to 56,706.

